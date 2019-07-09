Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding; Intel Com (INTC) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 29,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,006 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 53,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,427 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 2.07% or 117,830 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Exane Derivatives holds 19,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 327,042 are held by Johnson Counsel Incorporated. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 105,690 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cookson Peirce & has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Merchants Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 27,069 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Eqis invested in 0.08% or 13,539 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Lc reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 0.7% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,890 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 54,979 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa reported 136,872 shares. Elm Advsrs Llc, California-based fund reported 16,875 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 911,125 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.51% or 59,886 shares. 5,904 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And invested in 2.09% or 181,103 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 12,513 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Alesco Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 122,751 shares. 28,896 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd. Cs Mckee Lp holds 787,745 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 4.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Private Tru owns 114,103 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

