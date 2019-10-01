Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Holding by $652,629; Beacon Financial Group Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 7,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 6.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Net stated it has 2,469 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Ptnrs invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 61.75 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Llc. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 58,121 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 2.12% or 47,443 shares. Cidel Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,780 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,923 shares. The California-based Sand Hill Global Advsrs Lc has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Plc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 272,628 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd accumulated 764 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 2.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,603 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 711,181 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 1,098 shares in its portfolio.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4,868 shares to 25,504 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,582 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SPY).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,840 shares to 146,953 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,452 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 5.81M shares. Estabrook Cap reported 370 shares. 6,400 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson. Exchange Management owns 0.58% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,955 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 308 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank has 0.95% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brinker Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jnba Advsrs holds 0.04% or 2,341 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking. Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Missouri-based Ent Financial Services has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Management Inc reported 8,976 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.