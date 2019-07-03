Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Position; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake Has Upped by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, down from 415,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 12,200 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,741 activity. $16,868 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by MANUEL GAIL D. Shares for $27,135 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A. 2,000 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $54,856 were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. 1,000 shares valued at $28,690 were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. Deadrick Stephen J bought $6,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $17,582 was made by CORNELSEN JAMES W on Tuesday, February 26.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares to 47,350 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,610 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 357,917 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,646 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 750 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 12,332 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors has 2.08% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 13,800 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,388 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 6,701 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 23,200 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd Liability owns 265,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 95,896 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.