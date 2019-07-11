Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $334,110; Exponent (EXPO) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,631 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 164,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 87,175 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker accumulated 32,056 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 73,944 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 3,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 6,021 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 25,834 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 15,221 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 4,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 3,596 shares. 159,660 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C holds 0.25% or 921,571 shares. Park Avenue Securities reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,302 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Parkside Savings Bank Tru invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $16.76 million for 44.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 63,000 shares to 413,000 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,138 shares to 46,337 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 4,152 shares. 2,900 are owned by Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Corporation. Tirschwell & Loewy invested 3.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 15,857 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 237,884 were reported by Wade G W And. Pershing Square Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9.99M shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.86% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Invesco Limited has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adirondack owns 5,194 shares. Grimes & Company stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kistler stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 90.99M are held by Vanguard. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,560 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 114,663 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares.