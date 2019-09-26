Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Increased Stake; American Research & Management Raised Its Stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) as Share Price Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 100,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, up from 96,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 1.60 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors

American Research & Management increased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 428.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $191.16. About 775 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (SHY) by 4,985 shares to 63,355 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 7,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,104 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.63% or 1.73M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Transamerica Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd holds 0.19% or 30,188 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 8,819 shares. Assetmark Inc has 518,374 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 138,503 shares. Saturna Corp holds 0.05% or 18,487 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 63,374 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.97% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vontobel Asset Management Inc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Monetary Mngmt stated it has 15,475 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.70M shares.