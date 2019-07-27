Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Hollencrest Securities Lowered Position by $384,430 as Stock Rose; Sfmg Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,705 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 4.11M shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.07% or 83,155 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested in 0.08% or 1,700 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 61,466 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 36,170 shares. Invest House Llc reported 0.09% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategy Asset Managers invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shelton Mngmt owns 14,003 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,009 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9.32 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.27% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,613 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,195 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Fin Gru owns 32,074 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 78,386 shares or 2.23% of the stock. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Trust Commerce stated it has 892,840 shares. Mrj Capital owns 52,191 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 19,090 shares. Meritage Group Limited Partnership holds 6.44% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Co holds 109,175 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,872 shares. Findlay Park Llp reported 5.08M shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Com has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares.

