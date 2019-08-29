Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Crossvault Capital Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 1.62M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 9.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,561 shares. Garrison Bradford & reported 7,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Tru Bankshares stated it has 727,091 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Weik Cap Management reported 97,794 shares. 2.88 million were reported by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm holds 0.65% or 61,025 shares. 24,892 are held by Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 63,382 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41.42M shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated accumulated 110,830 shares or 9.74% of the stock. 77,424 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Inc. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hilton Ltd accumulated 5,520 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.03M shares. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 14,055 shares. Orrstown Fincl accumulated 12,844 shares or 1.34% of the stock. White Pine Investment Company stated it has 64,337 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Markets Corp holds 166,213 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Family Cap Tru invested 2.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 618 shares. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,380 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested in 77,471 shares. Harbour Ltd invested 3.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,710 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

