Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Garde Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 5.26M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 7.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares to 105,167 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 78,721 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally Financial owns 46,000 shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 24,134 shares. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv reported 10,151 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 457,491 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 585,920 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 5,534 shares. 5,655 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Lakeview Prtn Limited Co owns 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,386 shares. Baltimore invested in 1.67% or 94,310 shares. 2.68 million were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Pinnacle Advisory Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barbara Oil holds 67,000 shares. 2.87M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc invested in 1.03% or 49,520 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division reported 14,459 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 13,491 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 9,046 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cognios Ltd Com invested in 0.84% or 32,121 shares. Mariner Limited Com stated it has 217,854 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 35,706 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 23,048 shares. Pitcairn reported 68,549 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,349 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Family Tru owns 71,172 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).