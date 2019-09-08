Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding by $648,177

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 19,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 15,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 750,964 shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10.42M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.29% or 160,638 shares. Central State Bank & Com owns 79,803 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 210,023 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 15,525 were accumulated by Monetary Management Gru. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chevy Chase has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marathon Cap Mgmt owns 4,433 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust Com reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.27% or 3.91M shares. Northrock Limited Liability Co owns 7,811 shares. Prescott Gp Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.22% or 14,678 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Com reported 300 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3,694 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested in 0.03% or 98,180 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Starbucks (SBUX) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 3,000 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,376 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).