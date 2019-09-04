Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Lifted Position by $7.90 Million as Market Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Held by Bridgewater Associates Lp

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 2.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 7.70M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 203,414 shares. Beacon Fincl Gru reported 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Choate Inv Advisors has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.17 million were accumulated by Bb&T Limited Liability. Cannell Peter B Company Inc reported 6,875 shares. Capital City Fl owns 21,952 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 24,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.66 million shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 30,151 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 45,357 shares. Stevens First Principles holds 25,069 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,046 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 155,266 shares to 391,469 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,426 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

