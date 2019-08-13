Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Corda Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $377,030 as Share Value Rose; Palisade Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.96 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 259,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, down from 264,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 10,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, up from 6,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks promotions said to be paying off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Facebook, Amazon and Starbucks – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BRKS, BBT – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 392,120 shares to 873,800 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 293,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Ltd Liability stated it has 3,776 shares. Regions owns 82,251 shares. Burns J W And Inc Ny accumulated 1.62% or 89,417 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 13,428 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.97% or 29,700 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.75% or 1.55M shares. 120,403 are owned by Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A. Lee Danner And Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 53,888 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 23,048 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp has 214 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 57,363 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 20,270 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.22M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 457,030 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,700 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jones Lllp owns 6,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 500 are held by Westport Asset. Carret Asset Management Ltd holds 1,928 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Co holds 4.74% or 249,106 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlantic Union Bankshares reported 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 2.46% or 16,354 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc holds 392,941 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. 3,168 are held by Roundview Capital Ltd Llc. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.87% stake. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.