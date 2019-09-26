Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Cut Its Position; As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Stock Value Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Position by $7.04 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 26/03/2018 – OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC – AHMAD DEEK JOINS OPPENHEIMERFUNDS FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,098 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 23,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 5.26 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 44,142 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $366.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C) by 66,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.09M shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

