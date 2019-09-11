Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Upped Position; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Value Rose While Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1076.21. About 23,789 shares traded or 28.08% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 12.49 million shares traded or 73.44% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains Boosts Capital Commitment To $250 Million In Kudu Investment Management, Fueling Kudu’s Stakes In Boutique Asset And Wealth Managers – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MediaAlpha To Sell Significant Minority Stake To Insignia Capital – PRNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Noblr, Inc. – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Mondaq.com and their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares to 99,116 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

