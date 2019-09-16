Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut Its Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 179,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 314,287 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 493,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.15M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 28,818 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 35,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 3.07M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,242 shares to 74,314 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Limited Company owns 4.35M shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 509,026 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 125,434 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 393,991 shares. 25,380 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Natixis holds 0% or 8,280 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 1.45 million shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 31,245 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation has 178,472 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 314,287 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt invested in 71,448 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,428 shares to 5,545 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).