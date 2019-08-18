Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Has Decreased Position by $515,188 as Market Value Rose; Regency Ctrs (REG) Market Valuation Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Its Stake by $141.69 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 553,228 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 140 shares. 1.99 million are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company. Contravisory Invest Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,480 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.24% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 28,183 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Advisor Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sei Invests reported 195,504 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Rampart Investment Comm Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 394,599 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications reported 8,448 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.23% or 5.30M shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,651 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

