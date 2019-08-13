Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Has Decreased Its Position by $515,188 as Valuation Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake Maintained by De Burlo Group Inc

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.17. About 1.63 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 311.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $217.94. About 212,679 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,510 shares to 129,838 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Financial Bank Of America De holds 17.16 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 33,164 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hightower Trust Lta holds 0.84% or 88,140 shares. Tci Wealth owns 8,419 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 7,804 shares. Covington Inv Inc owns 60,624 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd reported 4,372 shares stake. Vision Capital Management Incorporated reported 88,334 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Cibc World owns 771,987 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dana Invest owns 3,850 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 1.70 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 292,795 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com. Cipher Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 49,677 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Chevy Chase Inc.