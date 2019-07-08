Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Stake; Farmstead Capital Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 102,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.77M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 1.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 507,736 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,274 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 16,915 shares stake. Kingfisher Capital Limited Co has 1.35% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 7,630 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com owns 120 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Kayne Anderson Cap LP stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legacy Cap Partners stated it has 23,970 shares. Money Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,515 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manchester Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,106 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 50,470 shares valued at $3.50M was sold by Varma Vivek C. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.