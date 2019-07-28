Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Avalon Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Redmile Group Has Lowered Its Position by $3.68 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 177,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,899 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 198,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 512,533 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Venture Mngmt V Ltd Liability invested in 1.47 million shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, James Invest Inc has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 645 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 8,003 shares. State Street reported 2.60M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 140,885 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 21,601 shares. 54,816 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 28,513 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 531,701 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Morgan Stanley holds 121,343 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iowa Bank owns 29,410 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.92% or 18,376 shares. Wisconsin-based Capital Invest Of America has invested 2.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fjarde Ap holds 0.35% or 377,895 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 724,802 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability reported 21,477 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,262 shares. Maryland-based Torray Lc has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability holds 6,495 shares. 35,265 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Cognios Ltd Com reported 32,121 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 25,645 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).