Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Stake by $6.31 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.75 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru Com invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acg Wealth holds 0.34% or 34,364 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oakworth Cap holds 3,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Hamel Associate has 1.78% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Omers Administration holds 20,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 1.01M shares stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 9,425 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability stated it has 37,471 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vista Capital Prtn reported 17,772 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com has 18.10M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 10,905 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares to 68,797 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem National Bank holds 23,914 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,663 shares. 56,203 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.05 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company has 3,450 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 60 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 753 shares. 26,100 were accumulated by Twin Capital Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Davis R M Inc accumulated 405,631 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.73% or 64,787 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,299 shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 72,362 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).