Starbucks (Put) (SBUX) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Winfield Associates Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position by $450,300

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (SBUX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 14,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 146,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Management reported 0.01% stake. Force Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,473 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 8,566 shares. Smithfield Communication invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Willingdon Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Capital, a Vermont-based fund reported 8,538 shares. Benin Corp invested in 0.5% or 13,995 shares. Ci Investments owns 70,600 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,585 were reported by Oakworth Capital. Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 206,782 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri accumulated 5,178 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,186 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 1.03% or 129,386 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 355,908 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,245 shares. 5,228 were reported by Wendell David Assoc. Speece Thorson Cap accumulated 2.15% or 101,158 shares. Royal London Asset invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cwm Lc owns 62,652 shares. Two Sigma reported 11,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Markel holds 0.66% or 538,000 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 15,299 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.