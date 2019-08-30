Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Lowered by $459.90 Million Its Holding; United Asset Strategies Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.34. About 54,459 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 6.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.05 million, down from 12.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 365,774 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 322,254 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $83.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.96M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.33% or 103,448 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 375,899 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 51,834 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.52% or 27,292 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas Assoc owns 25,200 shares. Country Club Trust Communication Na, Missouri-based fund reported 7,543 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca, California-based fund reported 23,385 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 489,185 shares. Counselors accumulated 114,479 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hollencrest has 9,672 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 32 are owned by James Inv Rech. 1.04M are held by First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc. Osher Van De Voorde reported 129,910 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. 31,889 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86M for 34.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,396 shares. 302,072 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 118,762 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Financial Architects has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,664 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,316 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Inc holds 3,435 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Martin Currie invested in 129,689 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,759 shares. Moreover, M&R Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Korea Investment has 519,466 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.