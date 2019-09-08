Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 81,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 770,353 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,600 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 200,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 4.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.