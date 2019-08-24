Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Rose While Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Lowered Its Stake by $677,040

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 71,641 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 80,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 6.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.05M, down from 12.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88 million shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $81.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 200,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $131.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

