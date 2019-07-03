Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Strs Ohio Boosted by $4.91 Million Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Burlington Stores (BURL) Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 66,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 683,710 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83 million, up from 617,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 6.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.25 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 765,097 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 12,200 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 17 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 2,283 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 2,405 were reported by Davenport Com. Axa has 15,400 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 2,212 shares. Federated Pa owns 232,877 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 2,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Scout Invests reported 26,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 319,491 were reported by Lord Abbett & Commerce Llc. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 75 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $9.90 million activity. $136,646 worth of stock was sold by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares valued at $1.30 million were sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. $3.37 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 1.20 million shares to 90,644 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29. Varma Vivek C sold $5.01 million worth of stock.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc by 219,407 shares to 348,048 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Property (NYSE:OFC) by 23,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,020 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridges Mngmt accumulated 0.35% or 115,312 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested in 43,715 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Service invested in 1.77% or 66,537 shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 7.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30.71 million shares. Ami Asset holds 2.7% or 492,180 shares. 8.98M were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 2.21 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 51,735 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce Inc owns 35,265 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).