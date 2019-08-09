Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Holding; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Increased by $802,400 Its Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 7.57M shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 3,272 shares stake. Bbva Compass National Bank invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Symmetry Peak Ltd invested in 3,000 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,097 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd invested in 0.29% or 5,100 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd invested in 3,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Intact Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Community Financial Bank Na stated it has 6,783 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust owns 960 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc owns 207,999 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.36% or 2.96M shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 1.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 36,040 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 126,384 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26,600 shares to 81,600 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks promotions said to be paying off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 278,968 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mount Lucas LP holds 1.27% or 128,694 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 3.20 million shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 137,903 shares. Thomas White International Ltd holds 0.3% or 27,877 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Company reported 648,845 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 740,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 114,750 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Management Inc invested 1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wheatland Advisors reported 86,092 shares. 40,276 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Jabodon Pt Co invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 3,890 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.