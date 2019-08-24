Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Stack Financial Management Cut Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered Its Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) as Market Valuation Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 139,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 105,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, down from 245,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 278,930 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 1.55M shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 3,346 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 51,761 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,192 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 385,475 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 63,896 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 3,586 shares. M Securities has 3,495 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 113,900 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Willow Creek Wealth Management accumulated 0.13% or 3,456 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,349 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10,486 shares to 158,159 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 77,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).