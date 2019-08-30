Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Decreased Its Holding by $740,000; Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Cerner (CERN) as Share Value Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 439,531 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 73,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 20,166 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 93,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 54,230 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares to 77,908 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41 million for 27.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,259 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 586,886 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 23.93M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal General Gru Pcl owns 1.96 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 114,650 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Mcf Llc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 33,594 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 17,565 shares. Echo Street Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 33,760 are owned by Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 644 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 0% or 1,709 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank accumulated 78,345 shares. 4,650 are held by Lau Associate Ltd Liability Co.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE) by 35,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

