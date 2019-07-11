Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holder Stack Financial Management Lowered Holding by $602,582; Mountain Lake Investment Management Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has Upped by $1.31 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 20,207 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 2.09M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 8,583 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 11,780 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 587 shares. 18,619 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Aperio Group Lc invested in 46,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 176,038 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Legal & General Group Plc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 16,228 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 311,193 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invs Commerce accumulated 5,756 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 25,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,514 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc has invested 2.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pggm Invests invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Joel Isaacson And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,456 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3,518 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.18% or 53,968 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 517,428 shares. New Vernon Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 1.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,400 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment has invested 3.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Force Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 195,317 shares. Natl Asset, New York-based fund reported 33,421 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,675 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na owns 9,516 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.37 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares to 321,684 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.