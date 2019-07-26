Starbucks – Common Stock (SBUX) “Neutral” Rating Kept at Wedbush; With $95.0000 Target; Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,915 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 85,295 shares with $4.12M value, down from 92,210 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. Ne now has $216.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 7.03M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video)

In a report made public on 26 July, Starbucks Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reiterated by equity research analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.0000 PT on company. Wedbush’s target indicates a potential downside of -2.94% from the company’s last price.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has Starbucks Risen to $90? – Forbes” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Starbucks has $9500 highest and $65 lowest target. $80.15’s average target is -18.11% below currents $97.88 stock price. Starbucks had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 10 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.55 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 42.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

The stock increased 7.58% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 10.83M shares traded or 43.90% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $5.01M worth of stock was sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 1. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Starbucks Corporation shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation owns 29,430 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 492,180 are held by Ami Asset Mgmt. Registered Inv Advisor invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,629 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 315,841 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 55 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,000 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Corp reported 10,925 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Benin Management holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,795 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 235 shares stake. Tradition Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 3,320 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fosun Limited invested in 0.13% or 28,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.97 million shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.76% or 122,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 115,742 shares. 1.59M are held by Daily Journal. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 17,671 were reported by Excalibur Mgmt. Prudential Financial stated it has 7.44 million shares. Arbor Invest Lc holds 0.27% or 17,709 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 3,085 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,121 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 23,380 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.18% or 89,947 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International Limited accumulated 4,795 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 452,368 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Charter Communications stake by 6,615 shares to 37,678 valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 102,690 shares and now owns 113,776 shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.