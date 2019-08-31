Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While United American Securities Has Increased by $9.20 Million Its Stake; 13D Management Cut Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.33 million shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 228,632 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,234 shares. Dalton Invs Limited Liability has invested 2.78% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 61,199 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 69,897 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 254 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.91% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Numerixs Invest Technologies has 11,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 31,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. 394 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. Nomura reported 73,049 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,656 shares. Chem Bankshares holds 12,909 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management holds 83,088 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 331,854 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 20,000 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie holds 0.51% or 2.85M shares. Diamond Hill Management Inc accumulated 4,285 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc owns 2.21 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.9% or 18,526 shares in its portfolio. Miura Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 150,000 shares. The California-based Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 2.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7.92 million were reported by Legal General Public Ltd Company.

