Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shares Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Upped Position; Conocophillips (COP) Stake Held by Liberty Capital Management Inc

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 2.69M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 730,483 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.30 million, up from 724,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 2.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Mngmt holds 0.19% or 13,651 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ensemble Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 248,149 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,717 shares. 91,938 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 34,910 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Limited invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hills Savings Bank has 0.76% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,608 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Com Oh accumulated 0.98% or 19,120 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) owns 115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,750 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 14,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,544 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,951 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Essex Services reported 0.7% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tcw Grp Incorporated owns 32,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Broderick Brian C accumulated 5,938 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Advisors Capital Management Lc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 159,330 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt LP invested in 445,430 shares or 5.35% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 14,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Research Investors holds 0.08% or 3.68 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schulhoff And Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,298 shares. Hexavest reported 475,583 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 16,862 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).