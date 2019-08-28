Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $2.37 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 197,946 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 165,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 814,985 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 50,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paloma Prtnrs Co owns 16,619 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 230,767 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 83,894 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.14% or 130,226 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bankshares In has 94,074 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Monarch Cap Management has 0.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.81% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Citizens & Northern Corporation accumulated 29,517 shares. Philadelphia Communication stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Capital Ltd invested in 127,345 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 19,345 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 16,007 shares stake. 13,158 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated holds 0.61% or 7,796 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

