Starbucks Com (SBUX) Share Price Rose While United American Securities Has Lifted by $9.20 Million Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Its Position by $305,130

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 4.36 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 2,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,081 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, up from 84,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 1.51M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $9.19M worth of stock was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. BLINN MARK A had sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 was made by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 7,000 shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H, worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Co owns 161,922 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.18M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 506,841 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,484 are owned by Waters Parkerson Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.23 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Merchants Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Yorktown Mngmt Rech reported 6,000 shares stake. 4,113 are owned by Covington Capital. Paragon Cap Limited reported 10,952 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 2,579 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fdx Advisors holds 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 32,059 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.94 million shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,737 shares to 69,147 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS) by 531,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock.