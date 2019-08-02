Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Horizon Investments Has Boosted Position by $2.94 Million; Unitil (UTL) Stock Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 38,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 237,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, down from 276,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 4,321 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 282.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 39,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 53,712 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 14,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd reported 19,210 shares stake. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iowa Bank & Trust invested in 1% or 29,410 shares. Papp L Roy Associates owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,235 shares. Cibc Ww Corp has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 103,448 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.4% or 93,501 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.76% or 122,440 shares in its portfolio. 5,675 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Joel Isaacson And Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pennsylvania Company accumulated 36,170 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fort Washington Investment Oh has invested 1.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 694 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Good Short Term, Great Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With Starbucks Now, the Coffee Chain Tests a Model for the App Era – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Shrt by 60,517 shares to 145,279 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 12,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 81,545 shares to 166,985 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 104.82 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Unitil Files for an Increase in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for Maine Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Unitil Corp (UTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.