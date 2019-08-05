Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding Maintained by American National Bank; Blair William & Company Boosted Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Position

American National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 8,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 28,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 565,793 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.46 million, up from 537,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 215,487 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $20.07 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company invested in 235 shares. New England Rech And invested in 0.26% or 5,100 shares. Convergence Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 10,689 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 197,946 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 20.46M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,400 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,592 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 26,692 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 84,330 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 135,208 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 150,097 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md owns 2.87% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,333 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares to 690 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,077 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 102,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Blackrock reported 2.46 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 2,921 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 2,263 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 152,484 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 25,279 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 6,781 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 21,349 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp reported 2,553 shares stake. Ajo LP owns 21,053 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 565,793 shares.