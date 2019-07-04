Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holder Vision Capital Management Lowered Holding; Syntal Capital Partners Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $719,576

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 38,649 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.73M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 142,885 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Davidson Invest Advisors has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smead Cap Mgmt Inc has 311,209 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co owns 28,017 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 0.13% or 11,459 shares. Mirador Cap Prns LP invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Communications owns 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 86,397 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,009 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 130,238 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.60M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 7.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlantic Union Financial Bank reported 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46M was made by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,145 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 11,563 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ima Wealth owns 384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Family Firm stated it has 2,762 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 12.72 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadence Savings Bank Na invested in 6.28% or 153,933 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 1.18% or 61,500 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Andra Ap reported 94,800 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin Services holds 1,395 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.79% or 26,635 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln holds 179,495 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has 1.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.