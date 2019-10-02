Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Stock Rose While Summit Securities Group Decreased Holding; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $1.52 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 20,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 61,562 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 41,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 2.88M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 47 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 8.83 million shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Call) by 400 shares to 850 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp (Call) by 125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

