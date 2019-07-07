Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $7.82 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 98,981 shares as the company's stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 497,699 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, up from 398,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 85,803 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $123.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,853 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc (Call).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

