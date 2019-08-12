Starboard Value LP Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $252.98 Million; Stock Value Declined; Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Market Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Cut Position

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 571,592 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 205.99% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 35,481 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.15% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 8,100 shares. Fire Grp has invested 0.3% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 362,694 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 29,825 are held by Eastern Bancshares. Pggm Invests reported 124,646 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 72,443 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,499 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.43% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 436,751 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,073 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated stated it has 159,907 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Select Divide (DVY) by 3,731 shares to 7,017 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Novick Group, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Surety Solutions, LLC and Agency Multiplied, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J.Gallagher declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC,AVGO,AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.83 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 55,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,388 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Axa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.25 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 2.02M shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 1.65 million were reported by Natixis. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 44 shares. 2,028 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 102,412 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.09M shares. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 1.12 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 887,898 shares.