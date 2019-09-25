Starboard Value LP Upped Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) by $42.00 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Holding in Boston Beer Co (The) (SAM) Decreased by $1.25 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (SAM) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 4,891 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $346.11. About 82,184 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 2.66M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47 million for 33.28 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.