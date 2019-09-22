Starboard Value LP Trimmed Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $6.10 Million; Shares Rose; General Motors Co (GM) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 900,322 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.02M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.42M shares traded or 103.43% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 111,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20.29M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.65 million, down from 20.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13M shares traded or 112.02% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 13/04/2018 – GM CUTS SEVERAL HUNDRED JOBS AT OHIO PLANT AS CAR SALES CONTINUE TO SLIDE- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 31/05/2018 – GM: Investments to Provide Capital Needed to Reach Commercialization at Scale Beginning in 2019; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +7.8 PCT Y/Y, VS +14.5 PCT IN JAN; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 5,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 34,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 170,079 are held by Pnc Fincl Gp Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 20,126 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 13,495 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 32,655 shares. Hound Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 9.47% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coho owns 0.15% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 104,515 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 2,116 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc accumulated 607,112 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 4,863 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0.01% or 7,762 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 11,012 shares. 14,100 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Management.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 481,049 shares to 28.02 million shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 27,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.