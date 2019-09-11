Starboard Value LP Trimmed Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $3.04 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $197.42. About 274,468 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 491,139 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.31M for 15.87 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

