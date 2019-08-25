Starboard Value LP Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Phocas Financial Has Upped Its Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake by $1.21 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 155.99% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. SHAFER THOMAS C also bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. 10,018 shares were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L, worth $392,205. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,040 were reported by Gam Ag. Proshare Advisors reported 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 639,001 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 59,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 108,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated Inc holds 29,004 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 71 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 20,162 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 190,417 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.25% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 21,845 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 22,692 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,355 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).