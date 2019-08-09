Starboard Value LP Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Has Boosted by $252.98 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $12.34 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 5.02 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 12.30% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 16.36M shares traded or 71.03% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,084 shares to 759,093 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 16,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsr holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,690 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,228 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 56,397 shares. Altfest L J & Inc has 36,464 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.60 million shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% stake. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,121 shares. Texas Yale holds 6,346 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,487 shares. Natixis holds 288,234 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Ltd Llc reported 417 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Inc reported 8,579 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 5.02 million shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.09M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cibc World stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Shelton Cap Management reported 1,329 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 303,102 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). C M Bidwell Associate Limited invested in 0.21% or 9,345 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co reported 69,795 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 207,432 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 613,071 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares were sold by Kapuria Samir.