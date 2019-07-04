Starboard Value LP Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) Has Boosted by $16.25 Million as Stock Rose; Invesco LTD Cut Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 13,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 629,443 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.63M, down from 643,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $231.02. About 275,889 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd holds 684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 10,680 shares stake. Vanguard Inc reported 2.55 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,288 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2.02M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 59,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Capital Inc New York holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 75,840 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 16,319 are owned by Franklin Res. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 7,426 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,635 shares. 689,699 are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29M for 18.51 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 456,437 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $61.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 61,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).