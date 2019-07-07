Starboard Value LP Raised Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Stock Price Declined; American International Group (AIG) Holder Markston International Has Increased Stake by $808,787 as Share Value Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst

Markston International Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 266,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.51M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares to 57,139 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,700 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 31,866 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 361,252 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0.04% or 931,277 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 158,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 104,037 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,044 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 19,767 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Gru has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kwmg Ltd Company has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 179,915 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,331 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested in 247,420 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 112,086 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & owns 10,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 184,229 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 835 shares. Farmers Merchants has 322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fjarde Ap owns 215,563 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 230,191 shares. Korea Corp holds 246,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 73,536 are owned by Zacks Management. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.18% or 1.13 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 18,585 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Investment reported 232,163 shares stake. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 68,390 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..