Starboard Value LP Raised Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Share Value Declined; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Position by $1.71 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 571,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 4.58 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 4.73M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $213.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,574 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 271,379 shares or 0.07% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc invested in 0% or 140,092 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 228,342 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 875,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cap Interest Limited Ca owns 20,276 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 76,425 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 2.22M shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 23,090 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,355 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.33% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 28.37M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,505 shares to 7.22 million shares, valued at $195.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.