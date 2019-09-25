Starboard Value LP Position in Symantec (SYMC) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Decreased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3.00 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory has 1,000 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Communications has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.52% or 388,644 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,500 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sequoia Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,308 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 292,106 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 1,922 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 2.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,460 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 141,885 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 10,009 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 6,240 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,885 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.07 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

