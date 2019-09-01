Starboard Value LP Position In Magellan Health (MGLN) Was Has Raised; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Upped by Raymond James Trust

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares by 12,175 shares to 24,210 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq (QAI) by 39,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,490 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust (FTSM).

