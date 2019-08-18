Starboard Value LP Position In Magellan Health (MGLN) Was Has Lifted; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Its Position by $14.51 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 176,813 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32M shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 59,587 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 191,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 3.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 30,522 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4,497 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 46,666 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,428 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 43 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 131,822 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 50,886 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 307 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 37,821 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 287,567 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Liability Company.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares to 11.94 million shares, valued at $105.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).